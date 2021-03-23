Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

NYSE KNX opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

