Eristica (ERT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Eristica has a market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar. One Eristica coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

