Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Hold”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

