Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 107.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

