Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $108.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

