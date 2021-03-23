Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,271. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

