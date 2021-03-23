EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $69.47. Approximately 61,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,968,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

