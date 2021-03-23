EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 228,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,190. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,863,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

