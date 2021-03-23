EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,662,000 after buying an additional 221,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

EOG opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

