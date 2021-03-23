Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Entain stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Entain has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

