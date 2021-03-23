Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $90.58 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 13.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Crown worth $90,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,032. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.