Engle Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises 3.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,075. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

