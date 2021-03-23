Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,256. The company has a market cap of $648.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.