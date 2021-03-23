Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 43,403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 842.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 305,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 149,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.69. The company had a trading volume of 212,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.34 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

