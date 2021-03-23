Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 5,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

