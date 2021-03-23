Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 277.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,057. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.