Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. 42,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

