Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 27,811 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 515.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. 62,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.