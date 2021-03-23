Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Energo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $1.57 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

