Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.07.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.58. 2,089,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,314. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Enbridge news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

