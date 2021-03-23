Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 38,838 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $373.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,955. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.31 and its 200 day moving average is $384.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

