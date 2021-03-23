Emerson Point Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Emerson Point Capital LP lowered its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. L Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.08% of L Brands worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 104,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

