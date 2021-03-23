Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

