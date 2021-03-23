Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. 44,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.