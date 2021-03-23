Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.