ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 75,817 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,817 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,013,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,946,547. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

