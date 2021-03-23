ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 28,413 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. Forterra accounts for 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forterra by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $3,546,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 602,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

