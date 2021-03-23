ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 886.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.50. 1,365,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average is $231.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

