ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 466,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $907.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.