ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.08. 855,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

