ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 25,135 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 3,353,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

