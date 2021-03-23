Edgeware Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $230.15 million and approximately $918,818.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.89 or 0.00624933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,105,663,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,743,745 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

