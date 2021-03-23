Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 345.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 93,493 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.