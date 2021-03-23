Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

