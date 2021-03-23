Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,440 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 315.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.