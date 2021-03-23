Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,475 shares of company stock worth $3,823,066. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

