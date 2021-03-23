Eaton Vance Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

