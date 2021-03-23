Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC increased its position in Lennar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

LEN stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

