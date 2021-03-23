Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,028,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,822,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

