Eaton Vance Management Buys 12,658 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 360.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,102.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $191.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

