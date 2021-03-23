East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.59% of East Resources Acquisition worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

ERES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

