E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.