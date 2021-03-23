E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

