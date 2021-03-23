Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DT opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

