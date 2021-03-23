Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.60. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

