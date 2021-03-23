Dyadic International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,823% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

Dyadic International stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

