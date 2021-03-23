DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,385 shares.The stock last traded at $30.14 and had previously closed at $30.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.