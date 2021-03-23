Duluth’s (DLTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

DLTH opened at $15.45 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

