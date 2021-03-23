Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Duluth in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday.

Duluth stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Duluth by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

