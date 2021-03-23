DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,484. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.