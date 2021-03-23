DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $27,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $53,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

